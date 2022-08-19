Trump of Many Countries

If Trump becomes the El Presidente of America in 2024, he says he has come up with a new idea that’s “just crazy enough to work!”, he told his diaper-fitter.

“Why should I just be the leader of one country … why not more than one? Maybe fifty countries would love to have me as their dictator. Look at all those fascist nations with weak leaders? I can’t even spell half of them, but if there’s a religion in charge, you know it can’t be good. They would rather think an invisible god is their supreme leader, and not a real guy like me? Real men become gods when uneducated poor losers need someone to believe in again. Me! Put me in charge, and I’ll be everyone’s king and god and prophet and whatever else they want. So many people love me. It’s a crime to not lead the world into a glorious MAGA future.”

Oh shit.

It could work. Since any law is fluid – easy to make and break and re-make, if you have enough corrupt politicians voting for whatever crazy idea you can come up with – Trump may be onto something.

Why wouldn’t other countries want a strong Nazi leader? Hell, America has a pro-Nazi population in the millions – and these are some of the people whose ancestors kicked Hitler out of Europe! (And shall we mention the other Nazis to be found in other Ally countries who fought against Adolf? British, French, Russian nazis? Give them a reason, and they’ll salute high and at a 45 degree angle.)

Whatever your grandfather hated, his grand child will love. Think about that. Be careful. Do you hate Trump now? Your kids could easily love the prick, or whomever he installs as head of his empire when he finally croaks (but, like all false gods, he promises to return! Not a single god has ever come back from the dead, even though Houdini tried his hardest).

What do you hate? It could become standard status quo policy in 50 years, a hundred? The world flip-flops all the time. Could you have ever imagined agreeing with Dick Cheney when he told the truth about Trump? WTF, right?

From one Trump, we can get a Terminator-like morphing into other little Trumps. (How else can you explain all those media and political personalities wanting to be little Trumps, hoping for pardons – for crimes they know they did, but, like Marjorie Greene, will always says “I don’t recall”?) Little Trumps … like Little Hitlers, all over the world, ruling and adding more crimes and more industries to their infamy and fortune.

Evil is having its sway right now in human history. Evil thinks it will reign supreme forever, all across the world. Afraid of a New World Order? It will come from those who are adamant about rejecting it.

People are attracted to those things they hate. And eventually, they become them.

Hell has always been more attractive than Heaven.

We’re all doomed.