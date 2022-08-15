Mob Boss Salvatore Goombalini Tells Trump He Wants To Buy Trump Tower

BROOKLYN, New York - (Satire News) - Brooklyn Bridge Times Newspaper reporter LaSabrina Windwater, has broken open the story that an extremely upset Mob boss, Sal Goombalini, head of the Goombalini Crime Family is demanding that The Trumptwit (Donald Trump) better fucking pay him what he owes him and mucho pronto, as they say in Tijuana, Mexico.

GOPicky Magazine reported that Trump has asked Mr. Salvatore to please give him an extension on the money he owes him.

Sal, who is mean as hell, but who does have a way with words replied (pointing to his crotch), "Hey giva dis an extension bitch!"

Miss Windwater, managed to talk to Mr. Goombalini and she asked him if it was true that he wants to buy Trump Tower, which is owned by "Cheeto Face."

Sal nodded and told her that he will be offering Trump a very fair and equitable purchase price for the entire 58 story building of $17,500, in a take it or leave it gesture.

SIDENOTE: The NYC Chief of Police has suggested to Trump that he take the $17,500, and consider himself to be very, fucking lucky that he will still have all of his appendages; including his little cock, and his itty bitty balls.