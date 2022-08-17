The FBI Plans On Raiding Trump's Mar-a-Lago Mansion Again

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The Atlanta Peach Press Newspaper has broken the story that Federal agents will once again be conducting a raid on Donald Trump's Florida Estate.

Reporter Dixie Durango with the Peach Press stated that she actually learned of the next raid from the grandmother of one of the top FBI agents in the bureau.

Miss Durango did not want to give out the 86-year-old woman's name for fear that she would be arrested and charged with Flagrante Infonitis.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that The Trumpturd has already hidden a box that allegedly contains the very secret blueprints to a US battleship, a US B-3 bomber, and video of he and former lover Stormy Daniels doing the "Nasty."

SIDENOTE: Miss Durango did make it known that since the first raid, several FBI agents along with several members of The Green Berets have been standing guard at the entrance of Mar-a-Lago and everything going in or coming out is checked, inspected, and photographed.