Mar-a-Lago-GATE Investigation

It had to happen. The FBI search for stolen documents at Mar-a-Lago has become (because of conflicting stories by Trump and his attorneys) elevated with the distinctive Gate word at the end of Mar-a-Lago. Just call the investigation Mar-a-Lago-Gate.

There have been so many investigations dealing with Donald Trump that a shortcut would have been to refer to Trump's stint in the White House as DONALD TRUMP GATE. So easy! Gather and throw all his conflicts, delusions, and slanders into one huge basket, file, or crypt as in GATE.

Donald Trump has been in a tug-of-war with the Attorney General's office about classified top secret documents. Trump took the papers to Mar-a-Lago after losing the 2020 election. MikePence had refused to glue him into the office for the next four years.

Another Gate investigation.

Time for Trump to move out of the White House. He knew he lost re-election the day after the November 3 election; however, he didn't start packing until the morning of January 20, during Joe Biden's inauguration.

Marine One helicopter was revving up on the White House lawn.

"Gosh," a spokesperson explained, "we were throwing everything into boxes, and gee whiz, the pilot kept honking the horn on Marine One. And Air Force One was about to start to taxi, so some classified top secret documents got mixed up with the silver…."

What? The silver?

Silver Gate? Has anyone counted the White House silver or Nancy Reagan's china?

Hopefully, they took Melania's tanning booth.

