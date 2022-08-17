From The "What Other Stupid, Ignorant Comment Will The Trumpturd Make About The FBI Raid On Mar-a-Lago" Department

MAR A- LAGO - (Satire News) - Just when we all thought that the Pussy Grabber could not possibly come up with any more idiotic shit to think of, here we go.

According Vox Populi News Agency reporter, Tapioca Swizzle, now comes this; Old Lard Belly Trump is now saying that the FBI agents and the Green Beret soldiers illegally took his pet dachshund puppy, McDoggy.

Trump said that he, Eric, Don Jr. and Don Jr's sexy fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle looked all over the mansion, and the outside grounds and they could not find Donald Jonathan's McDoggy anywhere.

A member of the CIA has checked the videos of 16 Mar-a-Lago security cameras and none of them showed McDoggy.

A VERY HAPPY SIDENOTE: Miss Swizzle with Vox Populi is very happy to announce that McDoggy has been found and is now resting comfortably in his air conditioned doggy house inside Trump's master bedroom.