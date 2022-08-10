Eric "Goofy" Trump Says He Wants The FBI To Return His Stack of Porn Magazines Which They Took In The August 8 Mar-a-Lago Raid

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 10 August 2022

image for Eric "Goofy" Trump Says He Wants The FBI To Return His Stack of Porn Magazines Which They Took In The August 8 Mar-a-Lago Raid
"I swear Eric is the goofiest-looking douche bag I have ever seen." -RUDY GIULIANI

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - According to The New York Sunshine Observer, Donald Trump's stupid son, "Goofy" Eric is really upset that the raiding FBI agents and the raiding Green Beret soldiers took his collection of 617 pornographic magazines, which he had stored underneath his bed.

He said he had been collecting them since he was a 16-year-old 7th grader.

Eric told Sunshine Observer reporter Carmine Calatino that they can keep his Boy George CD's, his KKK memorabilia, his 8 by 10 glossy autographed photo of a naked Tom Brady, and his collection of Cambodian stamps.

He also added that his fiancée Kimberly "The Leech" Guilfoyle, wants them to return her Lady Snow White electric vibrator.

In Other Aug. 8, Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid News: Josh "The Scaredy Cat Pussy" has asked Trump if the FBI confiscated the photos of the two of them totally naked in the Mar-a-Lago Sauna.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Eric TrumpFBIFBI Raid On Mar-a-LagoMar-a-LagoPornography

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more