The Trumpturd Tells The FBI "Raiders" That He Wants His 19 Red MAGA Boxer Shorts Back Immediately

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 10 August 2022

image for The Trumpturd Tells The FBI "Raiders" That He Wants His 19 Red MAGA Boxer Shorts Back Immediately
a bitter, guilty, disheveled fucked up loser says the FBI agents hurt his toddler wrists when they placed him in handcuffs.

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump was interviewed by GOPicky Magazine writer Tabitha Tula Wishywater at a McDonalds, and he told her that he is planning on suing the FBI for $400 million for their conducting an illegal search on his Mar-a-Lago Estate.

"Lard Belly" Trump informed Miss Wishywater that the Federal agents had no business confiscating 19 pairs of his Red MAGA boxer shorts.

He also noted that they had taken his little black book, which contains the names, phone numbers, and vital statistics of many females; including Stormy Daniels, Hope Hicks, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Maria Bartiromo, Sara Huckabee Sanders, and Whoopie Goldberg.

SIDENOTE: Famed Left Coast attorney Gloria Allred and her daughter Ginger Allred have turned "Cheeto Face" Trump down, along with a grand total of 121 other lawyers, who say that the fucking fucktard has never, ever paid any of his hundreds and hundreds of lawyers.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

