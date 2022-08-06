Fox News’ False Claims Of ‘Open Borders’ Is Main Cause Of Massive Illegal Immigration

A new study shows that spikes in migrants trying to cross the US southern borders directly correlate to Fox News false claims of ‘open borders’ talking point repeated through a news week.

A study and investigation shows that Fox News has been pushing ‘Biden’s Open Border’ talking point into its mainstream coverage and exaggerated during the primetime shows of Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity. This false claim spreads from migrants settled in US to migrants across the border in Mexico. Video clips of Fox News showing images of migrants crossing a border along side highlighted alerts of ‘Biden’s Border Crisis’ and ‘Biden’s Open Border’ is causing migrants to falsely assume that people can walk into the United States.

Senator Cory Booker said, “Right wing talk show hosts are falsely telling immigrants that they can just cross the border. That’s not true. If you cross the border illegally… It’s a crime.”

A person apprehended by ICE near the Texas border said the following, “I thought it would be easy to get in. I was watching so many people were able to cross the border on a video I received. Some guy was claiming the borders were open so I thought I’d give it a try. He said 100,000 people had crossed already last month. Then he went on to talk about how M&M chocolates were not sexy anymore and I stopped watching. Maybe I should’ve done my research before believing the news.”