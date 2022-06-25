The San Andreas Fault Has Been Fixed

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Over 36 teams of construction workers worked round the clock for two months to fix the San Andreas Fault.

The excellent, hard-working workers, who were brought in from Mexicali, Mexico, worked 12-hours shifts, and finally they were able to totally fix the 1,200 mile fault line.

The San Andreas Fault was first discovered by Andrew Bourbon Lawson and his wife Alejandra, an Oxnard pastry chef, on October 3, 1896.

Originally the fault line was named The Andy and Alejandra Lawson Fault, but the name was changed in March of 1991, by a vote of 12 to 7, by The Los Angeles City Council, who decided to name it after famed Chihuahua, Mexico motion picture stunt man, Sandoval Andreas (San Andreas). ■