The San Andreas Fault Has Been Fixed

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 25 June 2022

image for The San Andreas Fault Has Been Fixed
The 1,200 mile long San Andreas has been fixed at a cost of $27 billion.

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Over 36 teams of construction workers worked round the clock for two months to fix the San Andreas Fault.

The excellent, hard-working workers, who were brought in from Mexicali, Mexico, worked 12-hours shifts, and finally they were able to totally fix the 1,200 mile fault line.

The San Andreas Fault was first discovered by Andrew Bourbon Lawson and his wife Alejandra, an Oxnard pastry chef, on October 3, 1896.

Originally the fault line was named The Andy and Alejandra Lawson Fault, but the name was changed in March of 1991, by a vote of 12 to 7, by The Los Angeles City Council, who decided to name it after famed Chihuahua, Mexico motion picture stunt man, Sandoval Andreas (San Andreas). ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CaliforniaLos AngelesMexicoSan Andreas Fault

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more