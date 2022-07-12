Mexico Informs The World That They Have Addressed Their Maracas Shortage

MEXICO CITY - (Satire News) - Mexico's Ole News Agency has just informed the free, civilized world not to worry, because they have fixed their maracas shortage situation.

A spokeswoman for the republic stated that the largest maracas producing factory in the country, Maracas Somas Us, has added a midnight shift to step up their maracas production.

The United States, Ireland, and Germany are all thrilled as those three countries are the biggest maracas purchasers in the entire world.

American actress Eva Longoria, who is one of the co-owners of Maracas Somas Us, stated that she personally talked to a representative with the company that manufactures the beads, that go inside the maracas

Miss Longoria said that the rep for the company named Beads and Mucho More Beads assured her that they now have plenty of maraca beads.

In A Related Story. Eva Longoria said that she and Tony Bennett are working on a single to be released soon titled "Cuando Calienta El Sol In San Francisco."