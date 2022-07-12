Mexico Informs The World That They Have Addressed Their Maracas Shortage

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 12 July 2022

image for Mexico Informs The World That They Have Addressed Their Maracas Shortage
Next to frozen enchilada dinners, wrought iron toros, and marijuana, maracas are Mexico's biggest exports.

MEXICO CITY - (Satire News) - Mexico's Ole News Agency has just informed the free, civilized world not to worry, because they have fixed their maracas shortage situation.

A spokeswoman for the republic stated that the largest maracas producing factory in the country, Maracas Somas Us, has added a midnight shift to step up their maracas production.

The United States, Ireland, and Germany are all thrilled as those three countries are the biggest maracas purchasers in the entire world.

American actress Eva Longoria, who is one of the co-owners of Maracas Somas Us, stated that she personally talked to a representative with the company that manufactures the beads, that go inside the maracas

Miss Longoria said that the rep for the company named Beads and Mucho More Beads assured her that they now have plenty of maraca beads.

In A Related Story. Eva Longoria said that she and Tony Bennett are working on a single to be released soon titled "Cuando Calienta El Sol In San Francisco."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
MaracasMexico

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more