The World Federation Alliance Has Just Fined Russia (And Putin) $71.8 Million For Illegally Invading Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 9 July 2022

"Wowsies! I had no idea dat pudding wuss shush a chort liddle chit." -MELANIA TRUMP

HAMBURG, Germany - (Satire News) - After extensive consideration the World Federation Alliance has decided to issue a $71.8 million fine against Vladimir Putin and the Russian nation.

The fine is for Putin's blatant act of Acto Aggresatorio Muchisimo and his continued invasion of Ukraine, and for his arrogant, sarcastic nature in talking to members of NATO, The Scandinavian Countries Coalition, and The United Kingdom Unified Sect.

Putin is insisting that he will not pay even 15¢ and no country, not America, nor England, nor China, nor the up and coming nation Uruguay will make him.

Meanwhile President Joe Biden says that he has ordered The 2nd International Bank of Brooklyn to freeze the more than $13.7 billion in cash that is in Vladimir Nikita Putin's checking account.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

