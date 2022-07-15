'Putin's Death Heads' - Big New Band in Russia...

Putin has the older Russians in his pocket, as he controls all the TV station and other media - and they hear of Ukrainian Atrocities, day and night.

Now he wants the younger Russians - so younger KGB agents, just learning the ropes - have formed a band and are getting great pay (and chicks), for being Putin's heavy metal touring band.

They come out with white facial make up - the Deaths Head look. Big red stars on their black leather jackets. They Start out with a hard metal version of that decadent Capitalist song, 'Back in the USSR' - for Irony.

Then a romantic song - about a young soldier, burning a village, but saving a beautiful young girl, called - ‘I Did it for Mother Russia.' It Has Savage riffs but some tender melodies and hard rock balalaika melodies. The Lead guy almost screams the lyrics at you.

The height of the show is real Ukrainian prisoners, lent by Putin, lying all over the stage - that they walk over with their 6-inch platform shoes - as they sing' Russia the "Beautiful. (Riffs stolen from the Americas song).

At the end, the big hit is 'Putin is our Stalin'. They get the people rocking and clapping, stamping their feet. A high energy ending.

The crowd leaves, goes out on the street and half the stores are closed because of Western sanctions - police all over the place in case of a demonstration. Few jobs, other than the army - a dead end and deadly job.

And most Russians thank the Heavens he is their ruler.