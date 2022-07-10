An American Stealth Bomber Flies Over Downtown Moscow Totally Undetected

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Biden has just stated that modern technology is a truly amazing thing, what with iPhones, iPads, iVibrators, and of course America's state of the art iSteath Bombers.

He informed the American press that a B1 Stealth Bomber, piloted by Capt. Ching Fu Moo, managed to fly right over the Russian capital totally undetected.

The word out of Russia is that at least 7 people did hear a slight rumbling sound, but they just passed it off as a flock of wayward Canadian geese.

Capt. Moo was able to take at least 74 photos of the Kremlin, a Vodka factory, a salad dressing factory, and a photo of President Putin walking hand-in-hand with one of his many hot, sexy girlfriends.

The delicious-looking hotty in the photo was wearing a snug red halter top, imported white strap Italian sandals, and the tightest shocking pink stretch pants in existence.

Meanwhile, Putinski is insisting that no American Stealth Bomber flew over his country, and he further noted that if it had he would have shot it down with one of his surface-to-air-missiles.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Hey Putin. Dude, it's a Stealth Bomber - no one, not even you, can see a Stealth Bomber. Geeesssshhh.]