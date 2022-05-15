Putin Attempting To Redeem Reputation As A Humanitarian

Having lost the war in Ukraine, shattered the nation, and destroyed the lives of thousands, Mr. Putin plans to wrap himself in the cloth of innocence as a humanitarian. He'll claim that not only was Ukraine a Nazi-run nation, but it (Ukraine) also started the Covid pandemic. And, it (Ukraine) planned to release another even deadlier pandemic than Covid. To stop that evil empire (Ukraine), what could Russia do but invade?

Or, It wasn’t Russia’s fault. It (Ukraine) made Russia invade it.

Furthermore, Putin didn’t want to alarm his troops or their parents about the threatened second pandemic. So he said they were going on a winter excursion into Ukraine. They were going to retrieve something Ukraine had secreted. Ukraine was determined to hide and protect the new virus and started this totally unnecessary war.

Former White House resident and Florida golfer Donald Trump immediately agreed, “I believe Vlad. Zelenskyy refused to hand over compromising information about Biden’s son, and I lost my election. Also, there was a faulty vote count, rigged fake mail-in ballots, and hacked voting machines. But for Putin’s courageous work (after I get mine), Vladimir Putin should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Visiting Ukraine to give his support to Zelenskyy, Mitch McConnell was caught with his preverbal pants down. He was there to praise Zelenskyy’s leadership, but Putin and Trump managed to pull the rug out from under him. Or he was caught with his pants down.

Would McConnell vote for Trump if he ran again? “If he’s the head of my Party.”

Enjoy the draft, and Putin won't win his humanitarian attempt.

