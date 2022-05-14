Former VP Pence's New "Tell-All" Book Says Trump Was So Damn Evil He Made The Devil Look Like a Sissy Hair Stylist

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - One of the most-awaited "Tell All" books on Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has just hit the market.

According to Stormy Coin, with The Daily Dirt, sales of Pence's excellently informative book titled, "I Was One Of The Only Sane GOPers In Trump's Highly Fucked Up Cabinet" are going through the roof.

In chapter two, Pence recalls that when he first met the Trumptard, he (DJT) let him know right off the bat that he was a racist and that he actually had a KKK membership card.

Pence says he shockingly said "Nooooo."

And at that point Mr. Melania Trump, as everyone of his cabinet members called the predatorial punk, behind his back, remarked, "Yes Mikey, one thing about me is that I do not lie, I do not do hoaxes, and I hate witch hunts."

In chapter four, Pence mentions that he once talked very candidly and openly with Melania, as she sat by the White House pool, in her animal print bikini swimsuit, that looked like it had come out of a postage stamp machine.

Melly, told Pence that her husband has one of the smallest penises (dicks) that she has ever seen.

Pence's book is 702 pages long and includes 301 photos, 93 caricatures, and 18 charcoal drawings.

SIDENOTE: Trump has said that he will never read Pence's book because in it Pence describes the former golfer-in-chief of reeking of Big Macs a total of 429 times.