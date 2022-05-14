VP Harris Blames The Baby Formula Shortage On Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 14 May 2022

image for VP Harris Blames The Baby Formula Shortage On Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump
"I heardTrumptold his own chauffeur that he is so evil, he does not even like himself." -VP Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Paloma Sonoma, a writer with The American Foodie News Agency recently sat down and had a long talk with VP Kamala Harris at a local KFC.

The two met at a KFC in downtown D.C. Sonoma asked the vice-president what she thought about the ongoing baby formula food shortage.

VPOTUS told Miss Sonoma that she put 100% of the blame on the orange shoulders of the former occupant of the White House.

VP Biden stated that if the Trumptard had been running the country like he should have, instead of fucking playing golf every day, the shortage could have been avoided.

She stressed to Sonoma that the evil, worthless, pussy-grabbing, racist SOB knew that there was going to be a soybean, broccoli, and Ramen shortgage, but he just said that he did not give a rat's ass, cause there are no babies in his family.

SIDENOTE: VP Harris has commented that she personally spoke to the president of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and he promised her that Mexico will send over 12,371,000 cases of baby formula in exchange for 217,000 professional quality skateboards.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

