Did Trump Give Putin Top Secret Documents Taken To Mar-a-Lago?

When Donald Trump moved out of the White House, he took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago. These boxes contained documents marked Classified Top Secret. All White House documents are supposed to go to the National Archive.

It isn’t clear whether the 15 boxes of Classified Top Secret documents traveled to Mar-a-Lago by a Brinks armorer truck or as a carry-on by Mr. Trump.

Furthermore, it is unclear whether Trump stored the 15 boxes of Classified Top Secret documents in a Mar-a-Logo kitchen pantry, basement garage, laundry room, gardener’s shed, or a safety vault for the last year and a half. Also unclear is who had access to the pantry, laundry room, garage, shed, and the 15 boxes of Classified Top Secret documents. Trump can’t read, so it wasn’t Trump.

Editor's note: He can’t read?

Reply: When asked, Trump could not name a book he’s ever read or a favorite passage from the Bible.

Taking any Classified or Top Secret document from the White House is illegal. Illegal as it's a criminal act. A trial by jury follows a criminal act.

Then the chant, “Lock him up. Lock him up. Lock him up!” Or so Trump said and still says about Hillary Clinton’s emails. Secretary Clinton’s emails were not stamped Classified Top Secret.

Attorney-General Merrick Garland might look into the document case. But, unfortunately, MAGA Republicans want Garland to resign because he will not pardon Donald Trump.

Who knew MAGA Republicans had a sense of humor?

Read more by this author: