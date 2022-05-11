The Lead Guitar Player For An All-Girl Country Western Band Says Donald Trump Grabbed Her Sexy Ass (3 Times)

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

AMARILLO, Texas - (Satire News) - iRumors has just broken the story that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has just been accused of allegedly fondling the ass of the lead guitar player with The Sexy School Marms of Amarillo Band.

The guitarist Lila Jo Klinderdick, said that the Trumptard went backstage at their Fort Walton Beach, Florida concert.

The sexy guitar picker said that the evil, pussy-grabbing draft dodger, wanted to talk to her about taking guitar lessons from her, when all of a sudden, out of the blue he grabbed her sizzling ass, three times.

Klinderdick told iRumors reporter Vodka Vermicelli that luckily for her the show's headliner, Luke Bryan, saw what was happening and he quickly hit the orange complected cuckold (DJT) with a handy tambourine.

SIDENOTE: Trump told two security guards that truth be told Klinderdick actually grabbed his dick and made him yell "uncle."