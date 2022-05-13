Vladimir Putin The Asshole, Invites Fellow Asshole Will Smith To Move To Russia

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 13 May 2022

image for Vladimir Putin The Asshole, Invites Fellow Asshole Will Smith To Move To Russia
"Will Smith will visit Putin in Russia - Jada Pinkett Smith's arrogant ass will stay in L.A." -ANDERSON COOPER

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - In a breaking news story that has just broken, The Kremlin Voice is reporting that the arrogantly evil, and very short communist leader has just invited the "Academy Award Show Ambusher" (aka Will Smith) to move to Russia.

Putin reportedly told the fellow asshole, that he knows how it feels to be hated by the entire country.

The 5-foot-3-inch dictator added that he does not care if 103% of his fellow countrymen hate his fucking ass to hell; he is still the undisputed dictatorial dictator.

The Russian mental midget then remarked that everyone; including Donaldo Trump, Mitch "The Bitch" McConnell, Yo Yo Afro Woke, and the ugly-as-shit, but sexy Marjorie Taylor Greene can all kiss his Kremlian keister.

Information guru Andy Cohen has revealed that Putin is reported to have contacted the very contagious Peckatorino Rashilitis STD from a visiting dwarf whore from Laos.

Meanwhile, back in New York City, Melania was reportedly spotted shopping for crotchless panties at Manhattan's Victoria's Secret with her boyfriend LeBron James.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Vladimir PutinWill Smith

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more