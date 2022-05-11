CHICAGO - (Satire News) - Elon Musk, who is one of the world's richest indivivuals, along with Jeff Bezos, has decided to purchase Twitter.

The Chicago Daily Wind newspaper reports that Musky, as first lady Dr. Jill Biden, calls him, is so fucking rich, he could buy all of Europe and still have enough money to buy the Pacific Ocean.

Musk, who until now was well-respected, made it abundantly clear that he loves the Trumpster like he loves making money.

Elon, which is Greek for, beaver that builds dams upside down, noted that he thinks that the majority of people simply misunderstood Trump because he was a pussy grabber, a racist, a Viet Nam draft dodger, a US income tax evader, and basically a no good, lying politician has been whose complection is now, even oranger than it has ever been.

Musk says that when he buys Twitter, the very first fucking thing he is going to do is lift the lifetime ban on his brand new bosom buddy, Donnie, (as Musk calls "Douche Bag" Trump).

And so having said that, Elon Musk has just shown the entire nation and world that truth be told, and truth be seen, he is nothing more than an arrogant, sarcastic, scumbag who is proud of being Trump's number one ass kisser.

Meanwhile, the Trumptard is so happy, he is having trouble controlling his oversized bladder, and his wife, Melania is now calling him the "Depends Dufus."