Arizona Is Considering Selling The Grand Canyon To China

PHOENIX - (Satire News) - The News Blues News Agency has just broken the story that a group of investors from Shanghai, China, are interested in purchasing the Grand Canyon.

The Group, which calls itself, Fortune Cookie, Inc., has made Gov. Doug Ducey a very lucrative offer.

An aid to the governor stated that Ducey was so excited at the huge offer that he actually peed in his pants and then remarked that his pet Chihuahua, Franz Jean, had pissed on him.

When asked by NBNA reporter Velvetta Maracas, what the amount of the offer was, Gov. Ducey shook his head, took a bite from his McDonald's McRib sandwich, and replied that the figure was high enough to purchase Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Saudia Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, and San Francisco. ■