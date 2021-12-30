The Reason Why China Is Going To Invade Canada

HONG KONG – (World Satire) – BuzzFuzz (Hong Kong Division) has just broken the story about the extremely strained relations between China and Canada.

The Chinese government is so pissed off at Canada for reneging on their trade agreement, that they are sending a Chinese Naval Flotilla to teach them a lesson.

A spokeswoman for President Xi Jinping, Ting Song Sing, 41, stated that the two countries had agreed on a trade deal that would send 55,000 cases of Chinese Fortune Cookies to Canada in exchange for 3,000 moose (1,500 male and 1,500 female).

Canada received the 55,000 cases of the cookies, but China only received 200 moose (190 males and 10 females).

SIDENOTE: President Xi Jinping contacted famed American attorney Gloria Allred and she is in the process of filing a $90.3 million lawsuit against Canada on grounds of Ipso Delicatorius Moosealeetus.