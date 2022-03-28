The Government of China Has Just Purchased The Largest Whorehouse in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – (Satire News) – The government of China continues to buy American banks, factories, sports teams, and now the Wild Whispers News Agency is reporting that the Chinese government has just purchased the biggest house of ill repute in the entire United States.

Xi Jinping, who is the president and attorney general of the People's Republic of China, landed at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas in order to personally seal the delicious deal, as Xi calls it.

Margarita Mixx with WWNA noted that the name of the cat house is The Boom Boom Busty Babes House of Whoop-De-Do

Miss Mixx reported that the club also includes a first-class steak house, a nail salon, a sex toy shop, dozens of condom dispensers, and a cigar store where the filthy rich clients can purchase the best imported cigars from Cuba, Iceland, South Dakota, and London.

SIDENOTE: Miss Mixx, noted that some of the whorehouse clients include politicians, law enforcement officers, and some soldiers from nearby Fort Crazy Horse.