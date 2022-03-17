Vladimir Putin: Bad Boy Or So Misunderstood?

BILLINGSGATE POST: Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Pol Pot; all had something in common: Each sang in the church choir before becoming tyrants who launched war on their people, killing millions before being swept into the dustbin of history. Now Vladimir Putin is joining them.

Like Brittany Spears, he claims to be misunderstood.

“Vlads,” as he is known to his staff, served with the KGB for 15 years before the USSR dissolved in 1991, and now is currently President of Russia. As most of those who lived through the Cold War know, the KGB was not exactly the equivalent of the Boy Scouts of America; although both most certainly had preverts in their ranks.

Pictures of a smiling, shirtless Vlads riding bareback on a white steed belie his image of a ruthless tyrant. His cordial meetings with President Trump furthered his appearance as a thoughtful, caring leader. Not until the hapless Joe Biden was elected did Vladimir revert to his real self once more.

And now, while his army hammers Ukraine into submission and Russia is sanctioned into desperate isolation, will Putin smile again?

Dr. Slim: “Is a hobby horse’s dick hickory?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. And the Pope’s a Catholic.”