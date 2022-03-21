New US Congress to implement super DST

Mar a Largo - A new US Congress is already meeting. Comprised of projected winners, they have written a bill shaking the current administration in their diapers.

Inspired by recent bills to make Daylight Savings Permanent, the new bill will spring clocks ahead tremendously.

“We like the idea of springing clocks ahead one last time to help shed light and end a great darkness”, said our anonymous source, who fears for his life, after threats from “intelligence” agencies such as the CIA.

“Permanent DST does lose an hour of time. But nobody will miss that hour. So we look at the dark plight of this country and we realize, why wait two more years for the rest of Biden’s term when we can just set the clocks ahead 2 times 360 times 24 hours. Yes we lose two years, but we also send Biden to a rest home where he can get the attention he needs”, concluded our source.