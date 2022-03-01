President Biden Plans to Invade Russia Sometime In The Summer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire World) – A reporter with Political Salad Bar Magazine recently sat down with President Biden at the White House swimming pool.

Reporter Savannah Bamboo, older sister of Tabloid Today’s Papaya Bamboo, had an extensive conversation with him.

She asked POTUS, if the talk that the US was planning on invading Russia was true.

The president smiled and replied, “You know Bambi, when I was a little boy, my daddy once said to me, Joey, if you ever become president, don’t be afraid to carry a big fucking stick, so that you can feel free to hit any motherfucking big stick carrier who acts like a bully.”

And so to answer your lovely question, yes, as we sit her talking to each other, drinking our Diet Dr. Peppers, I can say that we will be invading Russia, in order to show them that we will not allow bullies to bully our allies or even us.

"Plus," Biden noted, "We need the fucking vodka and the Russian Salad Dressing."

Bamboo asked him what he thought about the Republican’s opposed to invading Russia.

POTUS grinned, took a sip from his soda and replied that he did not give a fucking rat’s ass what McConnell, Jordan, Nunes, Gaetz, and the other has-been douche bags think.