Ukraine's Prez Zelensky To Perform Comedy Special For Peace

Kiev - Ukraine's President Zelensky will return to his former job, to perform an hour and half comedy special, promoting renewed peace between Ukraine and Russia. But many Ukrainians are skeptical that it will work.

"I am with our President, but I don't really see how making fun of how fat your family is, and how crappy your car was as a kid, is going to help the situation," said Erga Myroidsitch.

Indeed, the early clips released by Zelensky's comedy special team, do seem to focus more on Zelenksy's upbringing as a child, rehashing a lot of the same jokes that brought him to fame and power.

"He's been telling that joke about his uncle getting stuck on the toilet for years," said Grecco Massivdumpski. "It's funny stuff, but I don't see how it helps with the Russians who would like to drink his blood, ya know?"

Other Ukranians we interviewed at the train station trying to flee agreed that having Zelensky telling a bunch of jokes about how dumb Polish people are probably won't help right now. "I love a good Polish joke as much as the next person, but now is not the time," explained an anonymous man, who wouldn't give his name for fear being hassled at the border.

"Perhaps if the jokes were about someplace further away, it would be better. I heard there are a lot of very dumb people in Newfoundland? Maybe he should concentrate on those people this time? Although, those Poles are pretty dumb. Hey, did you hear the one about the Swede, the American and the Pole...??"

Yes, we heard that one. And nope, it's probably not going to help.

Did you hear the one about the comedian that went on to become the President of Ukraine?