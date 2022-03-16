Is Tucker Carlson The Tokyo Rose Of Russia’s Ukraine Invasion?

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Wednesday, 16 March 2022

image for Is Tucker Carlson The Tokyo Rose Of Russia’s Ukraine Invasion?
"Didn't I say, keep your hands to yourself."

It seems like Tucker Carlson, of Fox News, is shooting off his mouth reminiscent of what Tokyo Rose did during World War II. Tokyo Rose hosted a Japanese propaganda radio program during World War II aimed at American service members in the South Pacific.

Tokyo Rose appeared exotic, always calm, almost mystical, but told a lie, after lie, about Americans losing the war and Japan victorious. After the war, the native-born American and graduate of UCLA was sentenced to ten years imprisonment and fined $10,000 for the crime of treason.

Unlike Tokyo Rose, Tucker Carlson appears red-faced, angry, jowls bouncing about, same with his chins, incensed, as though he were about to punch someone out while reading the evening news and defending Russia's Putin against Ukraine.

When did reading the news become a singular verbal confrontation of my way or the highway?

Tucker Carlson looks like a pissed-off pumpkin wearing a too tiny hairpiece. He hasn't heard that Donald Trump is no longer praising Vladimir Putin's war.

Trump has a new pitch: Putin would have never, never, ever dared to have invaded Ukraine if he, Donald Trump, were still president.

Like Vladimir Putin would be afraid of old Bone Spurs and his reputed Pee stay at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton.

Besides, Vladimir Putin doesn't have a pussy for Trump to grab.

However, speaking smack about President Biden's support of Ukraine could be viewed as treasonous.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

