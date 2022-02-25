Eric Trump Accidentally Lets It Slip That His Daddy Has a Tattoo of Adolf Hitler’s Face on His Ass

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 February 2022

image for Eric Trump Accidentally Lets It Slip That His Daddy Has a Tattoo of Adolf Hitler’s Face on His Ass
Eric has been described as a masturbatory Nazi.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Donald Trump’s middle son, Eric The Stupid, has the brains of an Oreo cookie.

The dufus dork makes swamp weed look intelligent.

Recently while having lunch with his wife Lana, Ericy, as his step mommy, Melania calls him, let it slip that his father, Donald the Racist, has a tattoo of Adolf Hitler’s face on his ass.

DJT of course denies it by saying, that you cannot believe anything that comes out of little Eric’s spoiled brat mouth, because he lies about as much as most weekend golfers do.

Melania recently told Anderson Cooper that if brains were dimes, Eric would have 30¢.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

