An Atlanta Pole Dancer Spends $4,000 To Have Her Trump Tattoo Lasered Off of Her Left Foot

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

ATLANTA, Georgia – (Satire News) – A woman who says that she was one of Donald Jonathan Trump’s biggest supporters has just spent $4,000 on laser surgery.

Stephanie Cervixola, 26, who is employed as a pole dancer at Atlanta’s Beaver Dam Strip Club, told Alpha Beta News Agency reporter Mimosa Sabrosa, that she voted for DJT six times in the 2020 presidential election.

Stephanie revealed that she is one of the millions of female Trump supporters who would have been perfectly fine with the Trumptard grabbing her pus*y.

But, now that it has been revealed that the “Orange Douche Bag,” cheated the United States government out of millions of tax dollars, she has had a huge change of heart.

Miss Cervixola, who looks a lot like Scarlett Johannsen, said that she actually took out a loan to pay for surgery to have her “Trump Can Grab My Pussy Anytime” tattoo lasered off her left foot.

Alpha Beta reports that tattoo artists throughout the nation have said that just since Trump got his ass kicked in the election, millions of Republican females have spent a tremendous amount of money having Trump tattoos lasered off their backs, their breasts, their thighs, their bikini lines, and in one very strange case in Arizona, an ovary. ■