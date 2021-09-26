The New Taliban Government of Afghanistan Has Just Mandated That All Women With a Tattoo Will Be Imprisoned

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 September 2021

image for The New Taliban Government of Afghanistan Has Just Mandated That All Women With a Tattoo Will Be Imprisoned
The Taliban law is explicit in that Afghani women must wash their husband's camel on a daily basis (without fail).

KABUL, Afghanistan – (Satire News) – The new president of Afghanistan Abu Taboo Fashu, has just ruled that every adult women over the age of 21, who has a tattoo, even if it’s a little bitty tat of a gnat, will be arrested and thrown in jail.

President Fashu, who was self-appointed, and who is a huge fan of Hitler, Hirohito, Stalin, and Trump, stated that he believes that first a woman will start with a tattoo, and then she will next want to get a drivers license to drive a camel, and then she will want to actually get to decide what meal to prepare for her husband.

He noted, that Taliban males have always decided on what their wives will cook for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and all that the wife has to concern herself with is washing the camel, sweeping the front yard sand, and giving her husband a hand job whenever he requests it.

SIDENOTE: Afghanistan’s Sandstone News Agency is reporting that one unnamed Afghani women, who is 59, has hired US feminist-rights attorney Gloria Allred. President Fashu quickly remarked that if Ms. Allred dares to set foot in his country, she will be apprehended, tossed in jail, and made to eat scorpion lips dipped in camel sweat.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

AfghanistanTalibanTattoos

