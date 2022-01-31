Prince Charles Accidentally Admits That Camilla Parker Bowles Has An Intimate Tattoo

LONDON – (UK Satire) – The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles recently spoke with Piers Morgan, and he accidentally let it slip that his wife, The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla Parker Bowles) has an intimate tattoo.

Charlie, as Mick Jagger calls him, was talking about the works of Picasso, when he mistakenly told Morgan that Cammy, as he affectionately calls his wife, has a tattoo of a crumpet on her right ass cheek.

The Prince of Wales said that she got the tattoo after downing a bottle of Johnny Walker Red one Valentine’s day, when she was married to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Charles said that he has asked her on several occasions to have it lasered off, but she insists that she is allergic to lasers.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles says that if his mum, Queen Elizabeth finds out about Cammy's ass cheek tattoo, she will most probably have a hissy fit.