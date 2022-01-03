Kim Kardashian is Finally Having All of Her Kanye West Tattoos Removed

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – Kim Kardashian commented to Scandal Today reporter Cheyenne Patio that she has finally decided to get rid of her four Kanye West tattoos.

Kim told Miss Patio that now that she is dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, she feels somewhat uncomfortable when the two are naked in bed and her Kanye West tattoos pop out like birthmarks.

She did say that Pete is a good sport about it, but she remarked that he makes it a point not to get within 5 inches of any of the Kanye the Pest tats.

Kim pointed out that the ink art definitely needs to be removed; especially since one of the tattoos is located on her labia majora, which puts a bit of a damper during the boinking sessions.

Meanwhile Kim has assured Pete that she absolutely has no problem with his “These Balls Belong To Ariana Grande” tattoo located on his scrotum.