Donald Trump Tells Police Officers That A Huge Drone Swooped Down At Mar-a-Lago and Carried Off A $3.8 Million Statue of Adolf Hitler

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 January 2022

image for Donald Trump Tells Police Officers That A Huge Drone Swooped Down At Mar-a-Lago and Carried Off A $3.8 Million Statue of Adolf Hitler
When police officers arrived at Mar-a-Lago they found the Trumptard dressed as a woman in the gardener's bedroom.

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida – (Satire News) – Officers from the Palm Beach Police Department investigated a call that they received from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

According to the twice-impeached, one-term former resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. the sexual predator claims that a gigantic drone the size of a very expensive yacht, swooped down at approximately 2:40 am and carried off a statue of the Trumptard’s all-time, favorite idol; Adolf “Fuck Face” Hitler.

Trump, who Melania has stated on-record suffers from ED, told the investigating officers that he paid $3.8 for the statue.

When asked where the hell he got such an ugly-looking, piece-of-shit statue, he replied that it is not ugly, and then added that he bought it through his favorite magazine, Nazi Relics, Artifacts, and Other Racist Shit Illustrated Magazine.

SIDENOTE: The officers gave the racist bitch a much-needed drug and alcohol test.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpHitler

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more