One of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Maids Is Pregnant And Guess Who The Daddy Is?

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 23 February 2022

image for One of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Maids Is Pregnant And Guess Who The Daddy Is?
Miss Filladeeno says if the baby is a boy she'll name him Donald III, and if it's a girl she'll name her Beyonce.

MAR-a-Lago, Florida – (Satire News) – Well by all accounts it appears that the Trumptard is still grabbing ‘em by the pussy.

The Alpha Beta News Agency is reporting that a very reliable inside source at Mar-a-Lago has just revealed that the youngest of all the Trump family maids is with child.

The insider said that the maid, has been identified as Annabel Filladeeno, 27.

Miss Filladeeno is originally from Scotland, and she met Trump at one of his golf tournaments. Annabel reportedly was Trump’s caddy at one of the golfing events.

ABNA writer Mimosa Sabrosa, said that after the tournament, DJT paid to have her flown to Florida, where she went to work for the Trump’s at their Mar-a-Lago Complex.

When Melania was asked about Miss Filladeeno, she replied, “Looks it heres, I duzzn’t nose no Annsabel Filipino, and I hab neber, ybun seens her too mush.”

SIDENOTE: When the “Whoremonger” (aka Trump) was asked about his favorite maid being pregnant, the Orange Blimp replied, “Hey I am a multi-billionaire, do you think that I would even grab the arm of a simple maid, much less her pussy, give me a break, it’s a witch hunt/hoax.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMar-a-Lago

