Donald Trump Has No Earthly Idea How 141 Pounds of Crack Cocaine Ended Up In The Attic of His Mar-a-Lago Mansion

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida – (Satire News) – Well like the old Pakastani saying goes, “Once a fucking liar – always a fucking liar.”

And that saying fits Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump to a tee.

After Federal agents raided his Florida mansion and found 141 pounds of highly refined Connecticut Crack Cocaine, the Trumptard remarked that he has no idea how the hell it got there, but added that he suspects that Nancy Pelosi and the Dems may have planted it there.

When told that the bundles of coke had his, and son Eric’s fingerprints all over them, he commented that he has not seen Eric in two years.

Trump was handcuffed, arrested and taken down to the Palm Beach Police Station where he was interrogated for 2 hours and 43 minutes.

SIDENOTE: Trump was released after his Florida BFF and unapologetic ass-kisser Gov. Ronnie "Shit Head" DeSantis posted his bail which was $90,000.