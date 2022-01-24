Donald Trump Reportedly Tells His Therapist That He Hates Himself

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 24 January 2022

image for Donald Trump Reportedly Tells His Therapist That He Hates Himself
The US income tax evaders response when asked how big his pecker is.

PALM BEACH, Florida – (Satire News) - iRumors reports that the receptionist in Donald Trump’s therapist’s office has revealed a very personal matter.

The receptionist who is being identified by the fake name, Marjorie Taylor Brown, told iRumors writer Vodka Vermicelli, that the doctor told her that Trump told him that he hates himself.

He even went on to say that he hates himself even more than he hates his hemorroids, Mitch McConnell's turtle-looking face, or VP Harris's kick-ass personality.

The receptionist further noted that the Trumptard’s therapist has put him on the new drug Fammabammafu, to prevent the sexual pervert from hurting himself.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpTherapy

