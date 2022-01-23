Federal Agents Find 3-Life-Size Inflatable Sex Dolls In Trump’s Master Bedroom Closet

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 23 January 2022

image for Federal Agents Find 3-Life-Size Inflatable Sex Dolls In Trump’s Master Bedroom Closet
Information guru Andy Cohen says that the official Hope Hicks inflatable doll retails for $395.

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida – (Satire News) – The Trumptard is insisting that the 3 life-size inflatable dolls that Federal agents found in his master bedroom closet are not his.

At first, he told the agents that he had never seen them before. He then changed his story and said that someone must have stuffed them under his bed as a prank.

And then Bozo the Nazi Clown, as Ann Coulter calls him, remarked that he thinks that they probably belong to his incessantly perverted son Eric.

Federal agent Timothy Kuppmeister wrote in his official FBI report that all three inflatable sex dolls had hundreds of Donald Trump’s fingerprints all over them; especially in the pussy region.

[PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Agent Kuppmeister further added that the life-size dolls resemble three of the Predatorial Pervert’s (DJT) girlfriends; Marjorie Taylor Greene, Maria Bartiromo, and Hope Hicks].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

