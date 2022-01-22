Donald Trump’s Designer MAGA Toupee Flops – Only 17 Sold Nation-Wide

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 January 2022

image for Donald Trump’s Designer MAGA Toupee Flops – Only 17 Sold Nation-Wide
Anderson Cooper recently said that a family of rats could live in his bald spot.

DETROIT – (Satire News) – The manufacturer of the Donald Trump Designer MAGA Toupee is extremely disappointed as the Trumptard’s wig is a great big flop.

The company that produced the wig, called Wigs-Be-Us, from Detroit stated that the orange-colored toupee only sold 17 units nation-wide.

Wigs-Be-Us stated that 9 of the wigs were sold in Alabama, 4 were sold in North Carolina, 3 in Iowa, and surprisingly one 1 in the blue state of Rhode Island.

Meanwhile the company has said that anyone who wants to return the wig will be allowed to so but their well be a re-stocking fee of $89.

SIDENOTE: According to Andy Cohen, the wig retails for $93.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

