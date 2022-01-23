Bad News For The Trumptard – Ghislaine Maxwell Has Agreed To Spill All The Perverted Beans On Him

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

OSSINING, New York – (Satire News) – The woman who is known as “The Duchess of Sexualized Sexual Perversion” says that she is ready to sing like a fucking canary.

Ghislaine Maxwell (Sing Sing Prison Convict #41693) told Alpha Beta News Agency writer Mimosa Sabrosa that her attorney has been talking to the New York State attorney general, the new governor, and to radio shock jock Howard Stern.

She stated that she has agreed to spill the complete pot of perverted beans regarding the Trumptard’s alleged involvement with wild, wicked, wonton women, with humongous tits, smooth as silk asses, and unbridled hoohas (pussies).

Maxwell who hates the Nazi Grandpa (DJT), as much as Madonna hates her out-of-control thigh cellulite, told Miss Sabrosa that when she gets through revealing all of the unadulterated perverted shit that Melania’s overweight husband did, he will end up with a prison sentence of 60 to 70 years.

Meanwhile, Anderson Cooper says that he once got a quick glimpse of Trump’s binky (pee-pee) and he said that it resembles a cross between an acorn and an orange raisin.