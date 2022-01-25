Texas Governor Greg Abbott To Be Forcibly Removed From Office

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 25 January 2022

image for Texas Governor Greg Abbott To Be Forcibly Removed From Office
A rare photo of two assholes shaking hands. (Photo courtesy of Ivanka Trump).

AUSTIN – (Satire News) – The good, law abiding citizens of the Lone Star state have finally had their fill of the the worst, most worthless, piece-of-shit governor in the history of US governors.

Greg “Eggplant Face” Abbott is hated more than hoof & mouth disease, more than rabies, and even more than Donald “The Nazi Predator” Trump.

Abbott has about as much personality as an avocado seed, and about as much charm as coyote shit.

The man looks like a human hemorrhoid and acts like he has a Lousiville Slugger stuck up his GOP ass.

Boom Boom News is reporting that highly beloved Texas politician Beto O’Rourke has said, that the time has come for decent Texas to sweep the chicken coop out of all of the chicken shit, (including "Chicken Face" Abbott).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpGreg AbbottTexas

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more