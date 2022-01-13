The FBI Raided Mar-a-Lago And Found 19 Gold Bars That Were Stolen From Fort Knox

MAR-a-LAGO – (Satire News) – Reports coming from The Daily Dirt News Agency state that a dozen agents from the FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid on Trump’s Dixieland mansion, Mar-a-Lago.

The Federal officers confiscated over 27 computers, lap tops, iPads, and sex toys.

The agent in charge, Mauricio Magellean, Jr., stated that agents checked every room in the 132-room Florida complex.

He commented that when they searched the Commemorative Marjorie Taylor Greene Bedroom, they found stashed underneath the king-sized bed, 19 gold bars that had been stolen from Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Agent Magellean pointed out that each gold bar weighed 100 grams and is worth $3,000, so the total value of the 19 gold bars is $57,000.

SIDENOTE: One of the nation's top lawyers regarding gold bar theft pointed out Trump could end up getting up to 9 years in prison.