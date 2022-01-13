The FBI Raided Mar-a-Lago And Found 19 Gold Bars That Were Stolen From Fort Knox

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 13 January 2022

image for The FBI Raided Mar-a-Lago And Found 19 Gold Bars That Were Stolen From Fort Knox
FBI Agent Magellean stated that the 19 gold bars had Trump's little bitty fingerprints all over them.

MAR-a-LAGO – (Satire News) – Reports coming from The Daily Dirt News Agency state that a dozen agents from the FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid on Trump’s Dixieland mansion, Mar-a-Lago.

The Federal officers confiscated over 27 computers, lap tops, iPads, and sex toys.

The agent in charge, Mauricio Magellean, Jr., stated that agents checked every room in the 132-room Florida complex.

He commented that when they searched the Commemorative Marjorie Taylor Greene Bedroom, they found stashed underneath the king-sized bed, 19 gold bars that had been stolen from Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Agent Magellean pointed out that each gold bar weighed 100 grams and is worth $3,000, so the total value of the 19 gold bars is $57,000.

SIDENOTE: One of the nation's top lawyers regarding gold bar theft pointed out Trump could end up getting up to 9 years in prison.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FBIFort KnoxgoldMar-a-Lago

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more