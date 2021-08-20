Fort Knox Reports That 89 Ten-Ounce Gold Bars Are Missing

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 20 August 2021

image for Fort Knox Reports That 89 Ten-Ounce Gold Bars Are Missing
President Biden says he wants the 89 gold bars returned right away, no questions asked.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee – (Satire News) – Knoxville’s PBS affiliate is reporting that the vice-assistant director of Fort Knox has revealed that there are 89 ten-ounce gold bars missing from the high-security building.

When asked what the total value of the missing gold bars is Vice-Assistant Director Herbert H. Wheatseed stated that each bar is worth $13,107, so the grand total comes out to $1,166,523.

He pointed out that it appears to be an inside job, and the security department is presently viewing film from each of the 803 security cameras in the building.

Wheatseed said that he received a call from VP Harris and she let him know in no uncertain terms, that the 89 gold bars better be found mucho pronto, as they say in East L.A., or else some asses are going to find themselves in the unemployment line post haste, as they say in South Dakota.

In a Related Story. Wheatseed mentioned that the couple that was videotaped having dry sex on the second floor behind the water fountain will be suspended for two weeks without pay.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fort Knoxgold

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more