The FBI Is Now Investigating Donald Trump For Allegedly Trying To Coerce McDonalds into Giving Him Free Big Macs For a Whole Year

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 10 January 2022

image for The FBI Is Now Investigating Donald Trump For Allegedly Trying To Coerce McDonalds into Giving Him Free Big Macs For a Whole Year
Just in Palm Beach, Florida, alone, 19 priests, 18 ministers, and 11 rabbis say Trump is going to hell.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Federal Buerau of Investigation is now looking into the allegations that the Trumptard (aka Donald Trump) tried to get favors from a private business entitiy.

Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, whose attorney fees already amount to a little over $17 million, is in deep horse shit again, as they say in Kentucky.

Video and audio shows Trump at a local McDonalds in Palm Beach, Florida, and he can clearly be heard telling one of the teenage employees, that he wants to get free Big Macs for a full year, simply due to the fact that he is white and as such, he is very entitled.

The Daily Drama’s Cinderella St. Lamb, reportedly told the national news media that McDonalds will not give in to the burger demands of a man who is not only a racist, and a sexual predator, but an income tax evader , and an avowed atheist as well.

SIDENOTE: Melania told CNN’s Don Lemon that if Donaldo does not eat at least four Big Macs on a daily basis, he will get a horrible case of the “chakes,” as Melania calls the “shakes.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

