President Biden Issues A Stern Warning To Canada About Canadian Fishermen Illegally Entering Into US Waters To Catch Dolphins

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – According to the Hullabaloo News Agency, President Biden is one very, very upset hombre (man).

HNA writer Abel Zorro spoke with the president in the Mrs. Abraham Lincoln Sitting Room in the White House.

POTUS stated that he has had it work Canada continuing to illegally fish in American waters.

He stated that a CIA report shows that just in the month of November, Canadian fishing boats illegally entered American waters on 63 occasions.

The report noted that in those 63 times, a total of 4,904 dolphins were captured by the Canucks, as Nancy Pelosi and hip hop artist Yo Yo Afro Woke, refer to the US neighbors to the north.

The Canadian fishermen are taking the live dolphins and selling them to the various SeaWorld-like marine-life attraction parks (known as SeaVillage) up in Canada.

The president stated that there are roughly about 83 SeaVillage attraction parks in Canada, and they pay top dollar for the illegally-captured American dolphins.

SIDENOTE: President Biden let it be known, in no uncertain terms, that if the Canadian fishing boats continue to invade US waters, every last one of them will be BLOWN out of the water, by the extremely powerful, state-of-the-art American battleship The USS Louisiana, which has just left The Ferdinand Magellan Naval Base, located in South Carolina, and which is sailing at full speed up towards the law-breaking asshole fishermen.