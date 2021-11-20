Cambodia Is Bankrupt – They Beg President Biden For a Loan

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – (Satire News) – Cambodia’s Jungle Time News Agency has just reported that the country that is 86% Buddist and 6.9% atheist has flat out run out of monetary funds.

The government is in total disarray and is considering selling off two of their naval vessels; a World War 2 destroyer, The CS Bamboo Queen and a Vietnam War PT boat #90387417.

Meanwhile Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun "Harry" Sen, has said that to help in the money crisis he will be auctioning off some of his prized wild ducks, his award-winning parrot named “Billy Boo,” and his wife’s favorite green pea fowl named Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

Hun Sen, who is a big Dallas Cowboys, fan reportedly texted President Biden and begged him to lend his country at least $892 million to help keep the nation’s food stamp program going.

SIDENOTE: Vice-President Kamala Harris pointed out to POTUS that Cambodia still owes the United States over $71 billion going all the way back to the Korean War.