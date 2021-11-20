Cambodia Is Bankrupt – They Beg President Biden For a Loan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 20 November 2021

image for Cambodia Is Bankrupt – They Beg President Biden For a Loan
Hun Sen's granddaughter Stephanie Sen won last year's "Cambodian Idol."

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – (Satire News) – Cambodia’s Jungle Time News Agency has just reported that the country that is 86% Buddist and 6.9% atheist has flat out run out of monetary funds.

The government is in total disarray and is considering selling off two of their naval vessels; a World War 2 destroyer, The CS Bamboo Queen and a Vietnam War PT boat #90387417.

Meanwhile Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun "Harry" Sen, has said that to help in the money crisis he will be auctioning off some of his prized wild ducks, his award-winning parrot named “Billy Boo,” and his wife’s favorite green pea fowl named Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

Hun Sen, who is a big Dallas Cowboys, fan reportedly texted President Biden and begged him to lend his country at least $892 million to help keep the nation’s food stamp program going.

SIDENOTE: Vice-President Kamala Harris pointed out to POTUS that Cambodia still owes the United States over $71 billion going all the way back to the Korean War.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CambodiaJoseph BidenKorean WarVietnam War

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more