Holy Toledo: Canada To Tap Into Its Maple Syrup Reserve

Say it ain’t so Canada! The place upstairs, if you live in the United States, is planing to tap into their maple syrup reserve. Who even knew Canada, such a reserve nation to begin with, had a reserve of maple syrup? Are there underground barrels? Great big tanker trucks driving around filled with maple syrup?

And should tapping into the maple syrup reserve be considered a news worthy announcement?

What’s next, Canada tapping into their waffle-mix reserve? Get the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to investigate. Sounds like a plot from a Nelson Eddy movie.

Who?

Granted, President Biden very recently announced that the US was going to tap into its oil reserve due to the high cost of gasoline, adding, “Cars are going electric anyway and we won’t need that much gasoline…” or words to that effect.

So maybe the people upstairs wanted to get into the Me-Too act in some way? But maple syrup?

Why not announce a beauty contest among male heads of state? That would make headlines and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau would be the definite winner.

Not that he would ever be competition in a beauty contest, but can’t you just hear Trump and his cronies announce that Trudeau stole the beauty contest? Trump would demand a recount. Canadian Ted Cruz would side with Trump. Kevin McCarthy would also take a knee.

Putin, with his brand new hair plugs, would be tsk.

Ah-hah. New headlines: Because of a shortfall, the Canadian maple syrup cartel will release 50% of its reserve.

So besides Mexico, (the people downstairs) the people upstairs also have a cartel?

Curiouser and curiouser...

Read more by this author: