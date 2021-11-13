President Biden Donates His Entire $400,000 Presidential Salary To 2 Very Worthy Causes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – As every American voter knows by now comparing Trump to President Biden is like comparing a Mississippi jackass to a Kentucky thoroughbred.

There just is NO fucking comparison!

President Biden is very intelligent. He has political experience. And he is a kind, caring, compassionate man.

Trump is a piece of warmed-over skunk shit.

Biden, unlike Trump is also NOT a racist, a sexual predator, a flim-flam man, a tax evader, and an egomaniac with an ego the size of England.

Alpha Beta News Agency reporter Mimosa Sabrosa is reporting that POTUS (Biden) has just donated his entire 2021 presidential salary to two very worthy causes; one, the Delaware Food Stamp Program, and two, to George Conway’s Lincoln Project.

For those who may not know (or have forgotten). The Lincolm Project’s one and ONLY goal was to make sure that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump got his ass kicked in the 2020 Presidential election.

And Kellyanne Conway’s husband and his band of good, kind, caring, Republicans certainly succeeded!

SIDENOTE: Miss Sabrosa recently spoke with George Conway and he assured her that thanks to President Biden’s much-appreciated $200,000 donation, plus millions more dollars from good, kind, decent American’s; Democrat, Independents, and Republicans, they will make sure that not only will the Trumptard not run in 2024; but that the orange bitch is locked up in Sing Sing Prison for a long, long, long time!