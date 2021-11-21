Joe Biden claims to have fought in World War One with Rodney Dangerfield

President Joe Byman visited Vermont to promote his new “Build this now but better, probably” initiative.

President Byner speaking from a podium at some parking lot quipped:

“Let me tell you, I know about war. I fought the dirty Jerries in World War I and that funny guy was right alongside of me. He really didn’t get no respect.”

He then took a long beat for a laugh that might have come from the 15 people in the audience.

President Ryman claimed to have attended law school briefly at the town’s Home Depot store but didn’t finish there because his house burned down with him in it.

He said he recently had a physical and the doctor pronounced him “A-OK” and added that “he even said I could eat soup OR swim in it!”

President Riden mistakenly introduced Dr. Jill Biden as “his son, Jesus” but then quickly corrected himself and added that his wife wasn’t even there even though she was.

Dr. Jill explained how she became a doctor by writing a 40 page dissertation on how community college students could use more scotch tape and added that it was the “happiest time of my life.”

The President then talked about how he wrote his dissertation about Dr. Jill and added that it was the happiest time of his life.

Dr. Jill then passed out a bag of suckers for the kids.