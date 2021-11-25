Donald Trump Is Furious That Scotland Has Taken Control of His Golf Course and Will Be Auctioning It Off To The Highest Bidder

LAKE BLARNEY STONE , Scotland – (Satire News) – Well as if the “Orange Bozo” doesn’t have enough headaches, worries, and tax evasion problems already, now comes word that the Scottish government has taken control of Trump’s golf course, known as Trump International Golf Links.

The Scottish government has made it clear that since the Trumptard is delinquent in his taxes, the golf course will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Reports are that two of the bidders will be two multi-billionaires, King Fasheen Gaseen III, of Tunisia and King Ollie Mandoogey IV, of Zimbabwe.

Loretta Piffinshaw with London's Ta Ta For Now News Agency stated that her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, hopes that Trump loses his precious golf course so that he can then legally either be arrested or else he will be made to leave the country and never return.

A source within the Scottish government said that he believes the golf course is valued at £1 billion ($1.3 billion US).

The head realtor stated that the 1,401-acre golf course includes a 5-star hotel, luxurious villas, six tennis courts, and a McDonalds.

SIDENOTE: There is a rumor floating around that one of Guatemala's most powerful and vicious drug cartels, the Tapachula Machos Drug Cartel wants to purchase Trump's exclusive golf course for £1.2 billion [$1.6 billion US].